PBBM arrives in Singapore

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos arrived on Wednesday, May 29, in Singapore, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address to global defense stakeholders.

The Presidential Communications Office said the President’s arrival time was 4:52 p.m.

In an interview in Brunei where he was on a two-day state visit prior to his departure for Singapore, the President noted the importance of the keynote address at the 21st edition of the International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue.

“The fact that they asked the Philippine President to come and speak on that very subject is significant in the sense that it is a recognition that there are challenges facing the Philippines, specifically,” he said.

“And not only the Philippines, but this affects the region and it affects the world,” he added.

He said in his speech, he will “essentially try to explain the position of the Philippines both legally and geopolitically and diplomatically.”

“And how we see the ways forward for the Philippines and for the region,” he said.

Aside from delivering his keynote message at IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, the President is also set to have a series of “high-level” meetings with his Singaporean counterparts, according to the PCO.

The PCO said President Marcos’ visit to Singapore was upon the invitation of former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong.