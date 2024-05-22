PBBM approves move to revert to old school calendar

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has approved the move to start reverting to the old school calendar.

The Presidential Communications Office said on Wednesday, May 22, that the opening of classes for school year 2024-2025 will be on July 29.

It will end on April 15 next year.

According to the PCO, the move to revert to the school calendar was based on consultations with teachers, other school officials, and parents, according to information from Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The current school year 2023-2024 is expected to end on May 31.