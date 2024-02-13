PBBM approves Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has approved the 10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028 in a bid to “accelerate the integrated development” of the industry.

In approving the plan through Executive Order No. 55, the President said it shall serve as a coordinated roadmap, envisioning a strong and reliable Philippine merchant fleet, which addresses sea transport requirements in support of national development.

Component programs specified in the plan also include the modernization, expansion and promotion of the ship-building and ship repair industry; the promotion of a highly-skilled and competitive maritime workforce; the enhancement of maritime transport safety and security; and the promotion of an environmentally sustainable maritime industry.

The implementation of sustainable maritime innovation, transformation and digitalization of a knowledge center and the adoption of an effective and efficient maritime administration governance system are also component programs specified in the plan.

Under the plan, the Maritime Industry Authority Board shall adopt a system for the effective implementation, monitoring and review of the MIDP and component programs.

All government agencies and instrumentalities should also align their policies and courses of action to ensure its effective implementation.

A MIDP Technical Board that will assist the board in implementing, updating and reviewing the plan shall also be created.

It shall be composed of MARINA Board representatives with a rank not lower than that of Assistant Secretary or its equivalent.

It may invite other relevant agencies or instrumentalities to be additional members whenever necessary in the performance of the technical board’s functions.