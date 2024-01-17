PBBM approves funds for improved healthcare, wellness support of uniformed personnel

Allocation for their rice subsidies also greenlighted, chief executive says

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Wednesday, Jan. 17, announced that he has approved specific budget items that aim to further promote the well-being of uniformed personnel.

During his meeting with security officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police in Malacanang, the President said he has, in particular, approved an allocation for “rice subsidies and Tertiary Health Care at the AFP Medical Center for advanced medical services and overall wellness support.”

He noted that the government’s commitment was also evident in his support of the Revised AFP Modernization Program and the Pension and Gratuity Fund,

“With an increased 2024 budget for the DND, we’re dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our uniformed personnel and their families…Beyond duty, we prioritize their daily lives,” he said.

During the courtesy call, the PNP was represented by PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.; PNP Acting Deputy Chief for Administration P/Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, Acting Deputy Chief for Operations P/Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria and Chief of Directorial Staff P/Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta.

The military, on the other hand, was led by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., with Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido and Philippine Air Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño also in attendance.

The security officials were led by Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Secretary Roman Felix from the Office of the President.