PBBM: 80 potential infra projects “financeable” via Maharlika Investment Fund

(Eagle News)–The government has identified 80 potential infrastructure projects that “are financeable through” the Maharlika Investment Fund, President Bongbong Marcos said.

The President issued the statement during the Philippine Economic Briefing in San Francisco, days after the revised implementing rules and regulations of the country’s first-ever sovereign wealth fund were released by the Palace.

Noting what he said was the country’s solid economic agenda, the President said the Philippines was “ready to take off as a leading investment hub in Asia.”

“We are ready to explore new horizons with your investments in the coming years,” he said.

The PEB serves as a platform for key officials to give updates on their country’s economy to domestic and international financial communities.

Prior to the PEB held in San Francisco, 11 international PEBs were already organized since President Marcos became the country’s chief executive.

Of these, two were held in Singapore, three in the US, and one each was held in Germany, the UK, Japan, Canada, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.