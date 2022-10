(Eagle News) — Filmmaker Paul Soriano has been named presidential adviser for creative communications.

Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil made the announcement on Monday, Oct. 17.

Soriano directed President Bongbong Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address in July.

He also directed the President’s commercials when he was still running for the presidency.

Soriano is set to take his oath later in the day.