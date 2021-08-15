Passengers with “mere layover” in 10 countries on PHL travel ban list to be allowed entry: Immigration bureau

Arriving Filipinos under repatriation programs from those countries to be allowed to enter PHL, too

(Eagle News) — Passengers who had a “mere layover” in the ten countries on the Philippines’ travel ban list will still be allowed to enter the country, the Bureau of Immigration clarified.

According to the bureau, arriving Filipinos, under repatriation programs from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia may also be allowed entry but shall be referred to the airport’s One Stop Shop to undergo an “absolute 14-day facility based quarantine, apart from securing a negative RT-PCR result.”

The ban extended until Aug. 31, the bureau said, covers aliens coming from the 10 countries, as well as those who have been there 14 days prior to their arrival in the Philippines.

“We have circulated the resolution to the airlines and other stakeholders,” bureau chief Jaime Morente said, noting that airlines have been instructed not to board these travelers.

The Philippine government announced the extension of the travel ban amid reports of increasing COVID-19 cases in those countries and the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Philippines has confirmed a local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.