Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto under quarantine after driver passes away due to COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The driver of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto passed away due to COVID-19.

Sotto, who is now under quarantine with the development, made the announcement in a Facebook Live on Monday, March 15.

“Nung nakaraang Biyernes ay nawalan tayo ng isang matalik na kaibigan dahil sa COVID-19, siya ‘yung driver ko kaya talagang close contact ako bagama’t sumusunod naman ako sa health protocols,” he said.

“Nakikiramay tayo sa pamilya ni Kuya Vener, sa mga kaibigan,” he added.

According to Sotto, he has already undergone a test for COVID-19 since he was a close contact.

He said he last saw his driver on Wednesday.

“Wag po kayong mag-alala. Okay ako, wala akong symptoms,” he said.

He said the results of his test are expected to come out today.

Since he can’t physically go to work, as a result, he said he has cancelled all his appointments and meetings.

“Kung maaari ay i-Zoom, Viber, text, and phone call muna ang pagtatrabaho,” he said.

The Octa research group has noted a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, attributing the same to the COVID-19 variants in the country.

Over the weekend, the Philippines confirmed its first Brazil COVID-19 variant case, and additional South African and UK COVID-19 variant cases.

It also confirmed additional mutations of concern, including the P.3 variant, which was first reported in Central Visayas.