Pasig allows trikes to ply streets for mobility of health workers, passes anti-hoarding ordinance

(Eagle News)–Pasig on Tuesday, March 17, allowed tricycles to ply the city to allow for the mobility of health workers.

The city also passed an ordinance that bans the hoarding of items amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In a Tweet, Mayor Vico Sotto said the decision to allow the tricycles was made after “our risk assessment shows that we can’t ban tricycles at this point.”

“Health workers need to get to work. Some emergencies can only be reached by tr[ike]. For now, I am allowing tricycles to operate within Pasig,” he said.

He said only those exempted could ride the tricycles.

The trips were also subject to the protocols set by authorities, including social distancing.

Sotto also announced the city council’s approval of an ordinance that sets the maximum number of goods each person can buy from the grocery store.

According to the list of items posted by Sotto, each person can purchase a maximum of six canned sardines per day.

Retailers, restaurants on the other hand can purchase a maximum of 24 cans daily.

Each person can purchase a maximum of three bottles of hand sanitizers daily, at 100 milliliters each.

Retailers on the other hand can purchase up to ten bottles. With a report from Meanne Corvera