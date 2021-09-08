Pasay Rep. Calixto tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Pasay Rep. Antonino Calixto has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Calixto, his mild case of COVID-19 was discovered after he sought medical attention on Monday due to a dry cough.

He is in isolation.

He said his close contacts, including his immediate family members, have undergone swab tests but tested negative for COVID-19.

They will, however, stay at home for 14 days as advised by the doctors.

“Those working in his office, who had personally met him, also underwent swab tests, and they were advised to also stay at home for two weeks,” the Pasay Public Information Office said.