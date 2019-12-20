Parts of PHL to have cloudy skies, some rains today

(Eagle News)–Visayas and a portion of Luzon will have cloudy skies and some rains today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

PAGASA said almost all provinces in the Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Palawan, for its part, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Occidental Mindoro will have the same conditions, PAGASA said.

As of 3 a.m., the weather bureau said the low pressure area it was monitoring was located 505 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the trough of the LPA is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas, which will have moderate to rough seas.

Moderate winds will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

Those areas will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.