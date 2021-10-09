Parts of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm “Maring”

(Eagle News)–Several parts of the country are under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm “Maring,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to the weather bureau, the following areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are under the tropical cyclone wind signal as “Maring” continues to assimilate the remnant low of “Nando,” and was estimated 665 kilometers of Virac, Catanduanes:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (San Roque, Pambujan, Las Navas, Catubig, Laoang, Mapanas, Lapinig, Gamay, Palapag, Mondragon, Silvino Lobos)

Eastern portion of Samar (Matuginao, San Jose de Buan, Hinabangan, Paranas)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are possible over Eastern Samar and Catanduanes.

Light and moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile,are expected over Bicol, Caraga and the rest of Visayas.

Rains over Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro are also possible due to the enhancement of the southwesterlies.

PAGASA said the “merger” between “Maring” and “Nando” is expected in the next six to 12 hours.

A landfall over mainland Luzon has not been ruled out.