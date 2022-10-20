Parts of Luzon still under Signal No. 1 as “Obet” maintains strength

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Obet” maintained its strength on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the topical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

So far, PAGASA said “Obet” was estimated 745 km east of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA said tomorrow through Saturday morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan.

PAGASA said throughout the passage of “Obet,” strong winds may be experienced within any of the areas where a Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA said “Obet” is forecast to move west southwestward until tonight or tomorrow morning while accelerating before turning westward towards Luzon Strait.