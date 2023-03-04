Parts of Caluya, Antique also affected by oil spill: PCG

(Eagle News) — The oil that spilled over to Mindoro waters after a motor tanker sank off Naujan on Feb. 28 has reached Antique, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The PCG said oil was monitored on Saturday, March 4, in the following barangays in Caluya:

1) Sitio Sabang, Brgy. Tinogboc (1km)

2) Sitio Tambak, Brgy. Semirara (2km)

3) Liwagao Island, Brgy. Sibolo (2km)

The Liwagao local government said more or less 600 residents or 150 families are affected by the incident.

So far, authorities are conducting a shoreline cleanup in the affected areas.

Earlier, the Department of Natural Environment and Resources said more than 2,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass may have been affected.

Initial investigation by the PCG showed the tanker had departed from Bataan and was on its way to Iloilo with 20 crew members when its engine overheated.

The tanker drifted towards the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point due to rough sea conditions until it became half-submerged.