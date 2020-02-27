Partly cloudy skies, isolated light rains expected in N. Luzon today

(Eagle News)–Partly cloudy skies and isolated light rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the conditions are expected over the provinces of Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya.

PAGASA said this was due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province, PAGASA said.

Coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.