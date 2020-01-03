Partial deployment ban on OFWs to Kuwait covers returning household service workers — Bello

(Eagle News)-The partial deployment ban on Overseas Filipino Workers to Kuwait also covers returning household service workers.

This is according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who gave an interview over CNN Philippines on Friday, Jan. 3.

“Initially, I was inclined to exempt yung mga (the) balik-manggagawa dahil ito yung mga nagbakasyon e. But in consultation with the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) they suggested that we include even the balik-manggagawa,” Bello said.

Bello had earlier said the ban covered new OFWs to Kuwait.

He said it did not include professional or skilled workers.

The ban was imposed following the death of Filipino domestic helper Jeanelyn Villavende, reportedly in the hands of the wife of her employer.

The Philippines already imposed a total deployment ban on OFWs to Kuwait in 2018, after the death of Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer.

The ban was lifted three months later, however, after Kuwait and the Philippines signed a pact for the protection of OFWs.