Parents urged to limit exposure of minors outdoors even in areas under alert level 2, 3

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has urged parents to limit the exposure of minors outdoors even if they are already allowed to go outside in areas under alert level 2 and 3.

The PNP issued the reminder following the Department of Health’s statement that many COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

According to the PNP, while pediatric inoculation was ongoing in the country, a large number was still awaiting their turn to get inoculated.

“We respect the decision of parents to bring their children outside their homes when attending to essential activities, but adhering to the minimum public health standard should be paramount for the safety of children,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos added.

The DOH has also said that even when vaccinated, one may contract the virus.

The vaccines at present afford protection against death.

The Philippines is set to roll out its next vaccine program for children, this time aged 5 to 11, in February.

The Philippines started vaccinating 12- to 18-year-olds against COVID-19 in October last year.