DOJ: Parañaque policeman caught on video shooting mother, son indicted for murder

(Eagle News) — The Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Tarlac has indicted a police officer who was caught shooting two of his neighbors, a mother and her son, on video for murder.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the information for two counts was filed against Jonel Nuezca before the Tarlac court today.

Nuezca, a police master sergeant assigned at the Paranaque City Police Crime Laboratory, shot Sonya Gregorio, 52, and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, point-blank with a 9 mm firearm following an argument over the firing of a “boga” in Paniqui, Tarlac, his hometown, the police said.

It was unclear who fired the PVC cannon.

Earlier, the police said it was readying criminal charges against Nuezca, who has since surrendered.

The justice secretary earlier said no National Bureau of Investigation parallel investigation was needed.

The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Office has launched a motu propio probe for an administrative case against Nuezca. With a report from Moira Encina, Eagle News