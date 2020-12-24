Parañaque gov’t bans use, sale of firecrackers

(Eagle News) — The Paranaque City government has banned the use and sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

According to Executive Order No. 2020-063 signed by Mayor Edwin Olivarez, all permits to sell the same for 2020 are revoked and cancelled immediately.

All applications shall also be “denied outright.”

All mayor’s permits to use and exhibit firecrackers and applications are also revoked and denied.

“Refund of fees paid to the City for the issuance of the aforesaid permits as a consequence of the revocation/cancellation of the said Mayor’s Permit may be effected, if warranted,” the order said.

It said the exhibition and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics are banned whether within or outside the previously designated firecracker zones.

Special private fireworks may be conducted but only with prior clearance from the Philippine National Police, and provided there is no mass gathering in the area where these will be exhibited.

The order shall take effect immediately.

Earlier, Metro Manila mayors agreed that a total firecracker ban would be imposed with the new year approaching.