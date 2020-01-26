Pangilinan wants Taal Commission to focus on rebuilding Taal-affected areas

(Eagle News)–Senator Kiko Pangilinan has expressed support for the establishment of a Taal Commission that will focus on “aiding, rehabilitating, and rebuilding communities” affected by the volcano’s activity.

In making the proposal, Pangilinan said there have already been several lessons learned from the 1991 Pinatubo eruption.

“It worked then, it should work now. We just need to adapt it to respond to the current situation,” Pangilinan said.

With the commission, Pangilinan said there would be a “more cohesive rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts that include not only government and multi-sectoral participation..”

A P50-billion appropriation would be needed to fund the commission, according to Senator Ralph Recto.

“This is our reality: the Philippines has always been a disaster-prone country. What we need to do is ensure that we are faster in our response, and are quicker to make decisions relevant to the situation,” Pangilinan said.

According to Pangilinan’s office, based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, over half a million people have already been affected by Taal’s volcanic activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has lowered the alert level of Taal volcano, from 4 to 3.