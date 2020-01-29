Panelo: We might risk Filipinos in Wuhan, China to 2019-nCoV contamination if we repatriate them

(Eagle News)–Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Wednesday, Jan. 29, said it “might be difficult” to repatriate Filipinos from Wuhan, China.

He said this was because “we might even be risking them to contamination.”

“The best way, I suppose, is to let them stay there and follow protocols in China,” he said.

Panelo issued the remark after the Department of Health said Filipinos there could return to the Philippines for as long as they undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Around 50 Filipinos have reportedly expressed willingness to return home so far.