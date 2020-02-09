Panelo: President Duterte to issue order on planned termination of VFA on Monday, Feb. 10

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte will issue the order for Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to inform Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. about the planned termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement on Monday, Feb. 10.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who gave a radio interview on Sunday, Feb. 9.

It was Panelo who said the President had directed Medialdea to inform Locsin to send the US government the notice of termination.

But Medialdea denied receiving the order so far.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also called reports on this “fake news.”

“Hintayin na dumating ang mandate, bukas, pagdating ni Presidente . Syempre, kailangan mo na may magta-type noon, may magdadala sa opisina ni ES [Medialdea],” Panelo said.

President Duterte had threatened to scrap the VFA, which governs the conduct of American soldiers, after the US cancelled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa said he believes the cancellation was due to his role as former national police chief in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized.

Dela Rosa said Duterte’s threat was about one-sided foreign relations.