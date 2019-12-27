Panelo, Lorenzana slam Sison for refusal to have one-on-one talk with President Duterte in PHL

(Eagle News)–Authorities on Friday, Dec. 28, slammed Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison for refusing to have a one-on-one talk with President Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Sison’s refusal “betrays his insincerity.”

Panelo reiterated Duterte’s guarantee that Sison “will not be arrested upon his arrival and after the meeting he can freely leave for Netherlands when he so desires.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana shared Panelo’s sentiment.

“Kung totoong sinsero itong si Sison… eh makinig siya kay Presidente na umuwi rito para makipag usap,” Lorenzana said.

On Thursday, Sison said he was willing to talk after the formal resumption of the peace talks in a country near the Philippines.