Palawan, other areas to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers, thunderstorms today

(Eagle News)–Palawan and other parts of the country will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from Palawan, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have those conditions as the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affects Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.