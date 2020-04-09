Palace wishes Briones speedy recovery from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Thursday, April 9, expressed sadness over the news Education Secretary Leonor Briones had tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

“We are sad to hear that Sec. Leonor Briones is COVD-19 positive. We are praying that she gets healed from this dreadful disease,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

According to Panelo, Briones “has been an indefatigable and conscientious member of the Cabinet.”

“As expected and as announced by her, she will continue to perform her duties as Education Secretary while in isolation and despite her present illness,” he said.

Briones said she was informed of the results of her April 2 COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

She had tested negative for the virus the first time she took the test but decided to take another one early April after another Cabinet member announced that he contracted COVID-19.