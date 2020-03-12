Palace warns hoarders of basic commodities: You will be dealt with accordingly

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Thursday, March 12, slammed hoarders of basic commodities, saying they would face the consequences of their actions.

“The Office of the President hereby gives warning to those hoarding vital commodities, which create a hike in the prices, as well as selling them beyond their regular prices, that their actions will be dealt with accordingly in pursuance of public safety and order,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

According to Panelo, “those who unscrupulously take advantage of the health crisis will also be arrested and dealt with in accordance with law.”

Panelo issued the strong statement amid reports of a lack of supply in supermarkets of some items such as alcohol and tissue paper, as the government reported increases in the novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The cases have reached 49 so far.

Earlier, the Palace urged the public to buy only what they need.