Palace: Type of community quarantine to be implemented in M. Manila, other areas after June 15 up to President Duterte

(Eagle News)–The decision on whether or not to make Metro Manila transition into a more relaxed modified general community quarantine will depend on President Rodrigo Duterte.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a radio interview on Saturday, June 13, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has already submitted its recommendation but did not say what this was.

He said, however, that so far, “medyo hindi bumababa sa Metro Manila at sa Cebu City.”

He said there were several options: that Metro Manila and other areas under GCQ transition to the MGCQ, that they return to a modified enhanced community quarantine, or that they remain under GCQ.

He said the President will announce his decision on Monday, June 15, the same day the GCQ in Metro Manila, Central Visayas, Pangasinan, Zamboanga City, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon and Davao City lapses.

“Pero bahala nga po ang Presidente kasi binabalanse natin ang ekonomiya at sapat naman ang kakayahin magbigay ng medical doon sa magkakasakit ng critical, ‘yung critical care capacity natin,” he said.

The Philippines has so far recorded 24787 COVID-19 cases, after reporting 615 cases on Friday.

Of the 615, the Department of Health said 336 were “fresh” cases, or cases that were validated and released to patients within the last three days.

Meanwhile, 279 were “late” cases, or those that were released to patients 4 days ago or earlier, but were only validated recently.

The President has said it was “useless” to talk about an opening of classes without a vaccine against COVID-19.

He has offered an at least P50-million reward to any Filipino who would develop one.

China has said the Philippines would be a priority once the Asian giant develops a vaccine against COVID-19, Roque had said.