Palace: Travel pass needed to travel from GCQ to MGCQ area

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Thursday, Sept. 17, reminded Metro Manila residents they need to secure a travel pass to travel from the National Capital Region–a general community quarantine area—to a modified general community quarantine area.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the clarification after the Tagaytay City government said it would continue to welcome visitors even without the travel pass.

Tagaytay is a popular tourist destination for Metro Manila residents.

It is located in Cavite, which is an MGCQ area.

“Mga taga-Metro Manila na nais pumunta ng Tagaytay, kinakailangan ninyo pong kumuha ng travel pass at bago kayo mabigyan ng travel pass ng PNP, kinakailangan mag-presinta po kayo ng medical certificate,” Roque said, noting the requirement for travel from GCQ to MGCQ areas in general.

Roque said people may travel from an MGCQ area to another MGCQ area without the travel pass, but should comply if the local government unit covering the area of destination requires it.

So far, apart from Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan and Tacloban are classified as GCQ areas until the end of the month.

Iligan, Bacolod and Lanao del Sur are classified as modified enhanced community quarantine areas, where restrictions are more stringent.

The rest of the country is under the MGCQ, or the new normal.