Palace to public: Buy only what you need

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Wednesday, March 11, urged the public to stop panic-buying and overcrowding hospitals even when not needed following the increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the appeal even as he gave the assurance “that we have ample stock of essential items” according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

According to Panelo, the public should “buy only what they need” as panic buying would only result in “undue hoarding and price increases.”

As for overcrowding in hospitals, Panelo said only those who have had close contact with COVID-19 cases and with symptoms should be prioritized.

He said close contacts include persons with a travel history in the last 14 days to countries with local transmission or those who have a history of exposure to patients who tested positive for the virus.

He said people who provided direct care for an infected patient or those working together, staying in the same close environment, traveling together, or living in the same household with a COVID-19 patient within the 14-day incubation period are also considered close contacts.

Earlier, the Department of Health said those who had flu-like symptoms without any travel history or known contact with a COVID-19 case should just monitor themselves at home first.

If their symptoms progress, the DOH said that’s when they should go to the hospital.

Panelo reiterated the public should not circulate unverified information, and should maintain good hygiene and observe proper etiquette at all times.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of everyone’s cooperation during this time,” he said.

The Philippines has confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases so far.