Palace to incoming PNP chief Cascolan: Sustain war on drugs, remove corrupt policemen, uphold the law

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte wants incoming PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan to focus on three things during his term.

In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Sept. 2, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said these are to remove corrupt policemen, uphold the law, and sustain the war on drugs.

Roque’s pronouncement came on the day Cascolan takes over the 209,000-strong police force, following the retirement of General Archie Gamboa.

Earlier, the PNP welcomed Cascolan’s appointment, saying he “brings with him the occupational specialty in command and control, honed by a vast experience in field operations and strategic management.”

“The momentum has been established for the next leader to steadily push steadily forward towards a more productive and effective police service, and with the capabilities and expertise of General Cascolan, the PNP will surely continue to excel in preserving peace and order and security, especially in critical issues of illegal drugs, crime, terrorism and corruption,” the PNP said.

It added Cascolan’s appointment will “ensure continuity of command in the supervision of all administrative and operational execution of the PNP mission as the weight of responsibility of the PNP increases due to the pandemic and the threat of terrorism.”

Cascolan is expected to retire on Nov. 10, when he reaches the mandatory age of retirement of 56.

But President Duterte has the prerogative to extend his term, much like what he did with then-PNP Chief Bato dela Rosa.