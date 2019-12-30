Palace to Filipinos: Be better versions of yourselves, embody Rizal’s values

(Eagle News)-The Palace on Monday, Dec. 30, urged Filipinos to be “better versions of ourselves and be agents of genuine change.”

In a Rizal Day message, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said “although Rizal’s heroism is now only recalled through history books, we celebrate tomorrow as it serves as an inspiration for the modern-day Rizals – the youth particularly — to remain steadfast on the challenges of the present times and to become beacons of hope for this motherland.”

He said December 30 should be made relevant in Filipinos’ lives “by being in the service of others, rooted in and strengthened by the love of the people.”

“After all, it was Rizal who posited that life is useless if not consecrated to a great ideal,” he said.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar agreed.

“Let’s all take this opportunity to continue to be inspired by and to embody the values that defined Dr. Jose Rizal—his intellectual prowess, love for country, and compassion for others—as a way to honor and uphold his legacy today and for the Philippines’ future,” he added.