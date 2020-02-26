Palace thanks Japan for assistance to Filipinos on board Diamond Princess

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Wednesday, Feb. 26, thanked Japan for its help to Filipinos who were on board the Diamond Princess and who have now been repatriated.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the statement after the arrival of the 445 Filipinos who were quarantined in the Japan cruise ship off Yokohama.

The quarantine was imposed after a passenger who had gone on a bus tour in Kyushu tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The repatriates, the Philippine government said, would have to undergo another 14-day quarantine, this time in the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

“We thank the Japanese government for the assistance they gave to our countrymen and their close cooperation with Filipino officials to ensure that the needs of our kababayans have been addressed,” Panelo said.

“Let us pray for this second batch of repatriates, as well as of the members of the repatriation team, and hope that everything will turn out well,” he added.

The first batch of repatriates in COVID-19-hit areas was from China.

The Filipinos, who were also quarantined for 14 days in the New Clark City, have been released after they were given a clean bill of health.