Palace thanks China for donation of 200,000 surgical masks

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Sunday, Feb. 2, expressed “great appreciation” to China for donating 200,000 surgical face masks.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo also thanked the Asian country for offering to share medical information on the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

“We express our thanks to countries, including China, for helping us in our own fight against the spread of the virus in our territory,” he said.

He also also called on the public to stop sowing “hate, stigma, and false narratives” about the disease.

The Philippines confirmed over the weekend its second case of the novel coronavirus, also the first death related to the virus.