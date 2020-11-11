Palace suspends gov’t work in selected areas starting 3 p.m. today

Classes in public schools in NCR, Regions II, III, V, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and CAR also suspended

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Wednesday, Nov. 11, suspended classes at all levels in public schools in some areas due to the inclement weather.

Also suspended starting 3 p.m. today was government work in Regions II, III, V, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Metro Manila, Memorandum Circular No. 82 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters/calamities and/or the performance of vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” the memo said.

The memo said the suspension of work in private companies and private schools was left to the discretion of their respective administrations.

“This circular shall take effect immediately,” the memo said.

So far, Signal No. 3 is in effect over Metro Manila and other areas as Typhoon “Ulysses” further intensified.

PAGASA said the typhoon is expected to make landfall over Polillo Island or Quezon tonight.