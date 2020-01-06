Palace slams Robredo report that says war on drugs a failure

(Eagle News)-The Palace on Monday, Jan. 6, slammed Vice President Leni Robredo for what she said were her findings the war on drugs was a failure.

“Palagay ko ‘yung failure ‘yung pag-upo niya,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

According to Panelo, there was “nothing new” in what Robredo said.

He said this was despite Robredo implying in the past that there were irregularities in the war on drugs.

“Akala mo may bombang sasabog. It’s a dud. Wala naman siyang sinabi dun na bago na hindi tutututukan ng mga ahensiya na involved laban sa droga,” Panelo said. With a report from Vic Somintac