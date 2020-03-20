Palace slams proliferation of false info on COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Friday, March 20, slammed the proliferation of fake news online as the government deals with a public health emergency.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo noted what he said was “a sudden surge of fake and alarming news of alleged crime incidents or planned crimes to be committed.”

“They create panic, confusion and fear among our people. We denounce the proliferation of such false narratives,” he said.

“We ask the citizenry to be discerning on what they read on social media and not to readily believe them,” he added.

The National Bureau of Investigation has said it would go after the sources of fake news.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine as COVID-19 cases in the country rose.

The quarantine is expected to last until April.