Featured News, National

Palace says uptick in inflation rate in December 2019 well within gov’t target

on

(Eagle News)–The uptick in the inflation rate in December 2019 is well within the government’s target, the Palace said on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the 2.5 percent, while an increase from November 2019’s 1.3% was well within the target range of 2% to 4%.

According to Panelo, based on the National Economic and Development Authority, the December 2019 inflation rate was due to an increase in the prices of both food and non-food items as a result of  the impact of typhoons and rising oil prices that month.

“Our economic managers continue to keep a tight watch over inflation, amid emerging global threats,” Panelo said.

 

 

Related Posts