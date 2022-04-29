Palace says PHL now recognizes Lao PDR, Rwanda COVID-19 vaccination certificates

(Eagle News) — The Philippines now recognizes the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Lao PDR and Rwanda, the Palace said on Friday, April 29.

According to Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar, this was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the acceptance and recognition in the Philippines of the documents, which can now be used by Lao PDR and Rwanda citizens for purposes of protocols in arrival, movement, and quarantine.

Andanar said this was in addition to “other countries/territories/jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination the IATF has already approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF for all inbound travelers.”

Earlier, the IATF said only the certifications it approves shall be considered by the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation-One-Stop-Shop, and the Bureau of Immigration.