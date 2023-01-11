Palace says former DND OIC Faustino knew of change of leadership in AFP

(Eagle News) — The Palace has said former Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. knew of the change of leadership in the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Palace issued the statement after Faustino said he learned about the oath-taking of General Andres Centino as the new AFP chief “only from news and social media,” prompting his resignation last week.

According to Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil, Faustino “knew of the developments with regard the appointment of General Andres Centino” based on Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

She noted that the President “has the sole prerogative to appoint the AFP Chief of Staff,” adding that Centino is the only 4-star general in the AFP.

Earlier, Faustino said he could not allow the AFP’s reputation to be “tarnished, maligned, or politicized.”

Centino already served as AFP chief of staff from Nov. 12, 2021 to August 8, 2022.

He replaced the President’s previous appointee, Lieutenant General Bartolome Bacarro.