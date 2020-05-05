Palace says ABS-CBN free to exhaust all legal remedies available to it after NTC’s cease and desist order

(Eagle News) – Broadcast network ABS-CBN is free to exhaust all legal remedies available, in view of the cease-and-desist order issued against it by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) due to the expiration of its franchise, Malacanang said on Tuesday, May 5.

“The Palace notes that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has issued a Cease and Desist Order against ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation for lack of a valid legislative franchise. ABS-CBN is free to exhaust all legal remedies available to it”, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque reiterated that President Rodrigo Duterte had already “accepted the apology” of ABS-CBN, and said that the network’s fate is now in the hands of Congress.

“Let the public be informed that broadcast franchises are within the authority of Congress. It has discretion on what to do with the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN and other broadcasting companies similarly situated”, the statement said.

Roque had earlier said that Malacanang will just wait and abide by the decision of the NTC, a quasi-judicial body.

“We thank the network for its services to the Filipino nation and people especially in this time of COVID-19. But in the absence of a legislative franchise, as we have earlier said, ABS-CBN’s continued operation is entirely the NTC’s decision”, Roque said.

– ABS-CBN statement –

In a statement, ABS-CBN said “[m]illions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment” when it is ordered to go off-air on TV and radio on Tuesday, May 5, in compliance with the NTC order.

The network said that the NTC “did not grant ABS-CBN a provisional authority to operate while its franchise renewal remains pending in Congress”.

It noted Senate Resolution No. 40, the letter from the House of Representatives’ committee on legislative franchises, the guidance of the Department of Justice, and the sworn statement of NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, as well as the assurance given by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano “that there is no move to shut down the network.”

“We trust that the government will decide on our franchise with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind, recognizing ABS-CBN’s role and efforts in providing the latest news and information during these challenging times”, the ABS-CBN statement said.

Eagle News Service