Palace: Saidamen Pangarungan appointed ad interim Comelec chair

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Saidamen Balt Pangarungan as ad interim chair of the Commission on Elections.

This is according to Martin Andanar, who made the announcement on Tuesday, March 8, in his first press conference as newly-designated acting Palace spokesperson.

According to Andanar, the President also signed the appointment of George Erwin Garcia and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri as ad interim Comelec commissioners.

“The directive of the President is to ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections,” Andanar said.

Pangarangan was the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos chief prior to his appointment to Comelec.

He replaced Sheriff Abas, who retired on February 2.

Torrefranca-Neri and Garcia, meanwhile, succeeded retired commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Antonio Kho Jr.