Palace: Reopening of cinemas in GCQ areas deferred to March

(Eagle News) — The reopening of cinemas in general community quarantine areas has been moved to March.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the announcement on Monday, Feb. 15, days after the Metro Manila Council expressed concerns such a move would lead to a spread of COVID-19.

MMC chair and Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez had said the mayors had reservations because cinemas were “enclosed spaces.”

“So ngayon po ang status nito, ang pagpapatupad po ng pagbubukas ng sinehan, kung matutuloy po, ay Marso a-uno,” Roque said.

He said the decision was made to allow for consultations and the crafting of guidelines.

On Friday, Roque announced the reopening of traditional cinemas in GCQ areas starting Feb. 15.

Also allowed to reopen starting today are driving schools; libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers; video and interactive game arcades; meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions; limited social events; tourist attractions such as parks, theme parks, natural sites and historical landmarks; and accredited establishments of the Department of Tourism.

He also said the maximum allowable capacity in religious gatherings has been increased from 30% to 50%.