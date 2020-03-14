Palace reiterates “non-essential entry into, exit from” NCR during community quarantine restricted, prevented

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Saturday, March 14, reiterated that “non-essential entry into and exit from” Metro Manila are “restricted and prevented respectively” during the community quarantine starting March 15.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said “entry into or exit from the National Capital Region by workers, including legitimate media practitioners, are permitted only if their travel is essential, and not simply for leisure or otherwise, such as that the purpose thereof is to report for work or conduct essential business in the place of their destination.”

“They shall, however, present proof of the legitimacy of their work or business at border checkpoints so our enforcement personnel can validate the necessity of their entry to or exit from the NCR,” Panelo said.

According to Panelo, “those who will circumvent or violate the imposed community quarantine, such as presenting false company identification cards or fabricated business agenda, shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.”

“The point of the directives issued by the Office of the President is to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, and in the ultimate, totally eliminate the same from our country,” he said.

“The Palace asks for the honesty and cooperation of our countrymen as it is now the health and safety of our populace which are at stake,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday announced the community quarantine as a precaution against the 2019 coronavirus disease.

Classes at all levels in Metro Manila are also suspended until April 14.