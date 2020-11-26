Palace: Public can now text gov’t’s 8888 complaint center

(Eagle News) — The public can now text the government’s 8888 complaint center.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said they can “simply text 8888 from both Globe and Smart and their affiliate telcos..” and no charges will be incurred.

Roque said the Office of the President added the text service platform to the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center (8888 CCC).

It had its soft launch on November 3.

Roque said the public may air their complaints and grievances on graft and corrupt practices by government officials and employees and slow and inefficient delivery of government services and requests for government assistance.

“Those who are corrupt, lazy, incompetent in the government, be forewarned. You are now one text away,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the launch of the 8888 hotline when he assumed office as President in 2016.