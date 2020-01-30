Palace: President Duterte’s announced US travel ban covers his family, too

(Eagle News)–Members of the family of President Rodrigo Duterte are also covered by his announced travel ban to the United States.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who revealed the details of the ban Duterte said he would ask Cabinet members to follow on Thursday, Jan. 30.

According to Panelo, exempted from the ban was Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

He said the ban includes both personal and family trips.

“Oo. Huwag na muna pumunta roon. We have to defer to the President’s wishes,” Panelo said.

President Duterte announced the ban on Wednesday, Jan. 29, after the US cancelled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s visa.

Dela Rosa said he believes his visa was cancelled due to his role in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized.

The President also threatened to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement, which governs the conduct of American soldiers in the country, following the US’ move.

The Department of Justice has been ordered to study the process of termination of the agreement, and to include in its study an assessment of the impact of the VFA termination.