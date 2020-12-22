Palace: President Duterte to sign P4.506-trillion national budget for 2021 on Dec. 28

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte will sign the proposed P4.506-trillion national budget for 2021 on December 28.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the signing will take place in Davao City, the President’s hometown.

Roque said five representatives from the Senate and another five from the House of Representatives will attend the simple ceremony.

The presidential spokesperson said the proposed budget to be signed includes the P72.5-billion funding for COVID-19 vaccines for 60 million Filipinos.

The government has said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.

The House of Representatives approved the proposed budget, with 257 congressmen for, and six congressmen against.

The Senate approved the proposed budget in November, with 22 senators voting for the bill, which would also allot funds for the country’s economic recovery. With a report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News