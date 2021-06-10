Palace: President Duterte to attend Independence Day rites on Saturday, June 12

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte will physically attend Independence Day rites on Saturday, June 12.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he was, however, not “at liberty” to give additional details.

He said the event will be held outside Metro Manila.

“Ang mensahe po natin, talagang ang Pilipino sa mula’t mula iaalay ang buhay para sa kalayaan ng inang bayan,” Roque said.

The President himself did not attend last year’s Independence Day rites in Rizal Park but sent a representative.

This was to prevent people from gathering in the area months after he declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health has said that while COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were decreasing, cases in other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao were increasing.