Palace: President Duterte saddened, concerned over shootout between policemen, PDEA agents in QC

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte expressed sadness over the shootout between members of the Philippine National Police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Quezon City on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President also expressed concern over the incident, which left two policemen dead.

A media report said a third fatality was seen being taken out supposedly from a PDEA van.

“Ang in-assure niya, gaya ng nangyari sa Sulu, ay we will get to the bottom of this incident, magkakaroon po ng partial investigation at justice will be done,” he said.

Roque was referring to the incident that saw policemen gunning down four military personnel who were on a mission to identify terrorists in Jolo.

The nine policemen claimed the military personnel, who at that time had not been identified by the police as such, attempted to escape upon arrival in the police station where their identities were supposed to be verified.

The policemen, however, were later charged with murder and planting of evidence.

They were also dismissed from the police service.

Both the PNP and PDEA said they were running legitimate anti-illegal drug operations when the shootout along Commonwealth Ave. took place.