Palace: President Duterte rejects resumption of face-to-face classes for now

Proposal may be considered in August, Palace says

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has thumbed down the proposal for face-to-face classes, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday, Feb. 22.

“Tumawag po ang Presidente kagabi sa akin at sabi niya, ayaw po niyang malagay sa panganib ang buhay ng ating mag-aaral at mga guro habang wala pa pong nababakunahan sa bansa,” he said.

According to Roque, face-to-face classes, however, may be considered in areas where there are low COVID-19 cases starting August.

Earlier, Senator Bong Go said the President was wary about allowing students to go physically to schools, noting that the lives of people were at stake.

Go had said a vaccine rollout was necessary before the implementation of a modified general community quarantine.

“As we do our best to return to normalcy and revive the economy, let us first ensure that the lives of our people are protected. Throughout this pandemic, we have lost lives and we cannot afford to lose more,” he said.