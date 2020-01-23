Palace: President Duterte “pondering” whether or not to accept invite to summit in US

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is “pondering” whether or not he will accept United States President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit his country for a summit with other Southeast Asian leaders in March.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo added the President was doing this because the invite was an “official invitation” to all leaders of Southeast Asia.

“The previous invitations are personal invitations from President Trump. This one is an official invitation to all ASEAN leaders and there is a summit,” he said.

Earlier, Duterte said he would never set foot in the US after the country criticized him for his administration’s drug war.

The President also accused the US of interfering in Philippine affairs.